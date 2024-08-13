Deaf Ukrainian youngsters find new home in Derbyshire school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three deaf young people are rebuilding their lives thanks to staff and pupils at a Derby school after they left their homes in war-torn Ukraine.

Deaf sisters Anhelina Diug, 11, and seven-year Elvira are in the primary phase of Royal School for the Deaf Derby where they are already fluent in British Sign Language (BSL).

The pair travelled to the UK with their parents and grandparents, who are also deaf and are taking advantage of British Sign Language night classes at the school.

The sisters, who moved to the city specifically for the school in Ashbourne Road, say they feel like they belong in Derby now.

Anhelina (left) and Elvia in the school library.

Anhelina said: “It was very sad leaving Ukraine, especially because we had to leave our dog behind. She is called Zara and is a Frenchie. We travelled a very long way in a car with seven people to get to Poland and then we had to queue for many hours to cross the border.

“I felt very anxious at first and I was sad. I wanted to turn round and go home. But now we are here I am happy and I feel like we belong here now.”

Teenager Kiril Feshchenko attends the sixth form at the school and lives in its residential unit between Monday and Friday.

He travelled to the UK with his mum and sister, leaving behind his older brother, who is at university, and his dad who worked as a tailor before joining the Army.

Kiril Feshchenko in the school grounds.

The family lived just west of the capital, in the Zhytomyr region, where residents have faced massive daily bombardment which has left hundreds of civilians dead and many without homes.

In just the first two weeks of the invasion, Russians launched more than 40 rocket and air attacks on Zhytomyr itself and casualties in the region are high.

Seventeen-year-old Kiril, who is the only deaf person in his family, said: “When we left there was no food or drink in the shops and no running water – we had to drink Coca Cola. We were frightened to leave the house and when you did all the windows were blown on nearby buildings and we could see the destruction.

“We stayed as long as we could and spent a lot of time in the basement underground, but eventually my mum had just had enough. We packed as quickly as possible, but we left most of our belongings behind.

“My mum and sister are now settled in Norwich, but I wanted to continue my education, so when I heard about this school I wanted to come here. It has been hard, but everyone has made me welcome.”

Kiril misses his family and friends but has no desire to return to Ukraine, fearing that even if the country wins the war, it will never be the same.

Head teacher Paul Burrows said: “It has been a privilege to welcome Anhelina, Elvira and Kiril to our school community and to watch them blossom has been an absolute joy.

“They are already fluent in British Sign Language and have picked it up with real ease, despite the fact that it bears no resemblance to the signs they used at home.

“We have all been deeply moved by the courage and resilience shown by these children, and their families, as they navigate through an unimaginably challenging time.

“Our school is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for all students and we believe that diversity enriches our learning community.”