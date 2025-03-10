Dawn of Industry: A look back at Alfreton's Iron Works celebrates Lottery Windfall

Leading local historian Phil Fearnley is set to kick off Alfreton & District Heritage Trust’s £85,310 history project next month.

He’ll be doing a free talk on the early days of the Alfreton Iron Works which originally opened in 1802. The session – which is funded by the grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will cover the history around its establishment, its enduring legacy and its key role in Derbyshire's industrial development.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 5th, from 1pm-3pm at The Palmer Morewood Memorial Social Club.Phil Fearnley said: "The ironworks were pivotal in shaping the industrial landscape of the country, providing significant employment and development in the region. Today, this historic site's legacy continues to influence the community, and with the recent £85,310 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Trust is set to delve deeper into our town's remarkable history and environment.”

The wider project is set to explore and preserve the built and natural heritage of Alfreton. The town’s heritage, centred around the historic Rodgers Lane Cemetery Chapel and its associated Heritage Centre, is a crucial element of the town’s identity. The chapel, which has stood since 1891, houses a collection of local artefacts, documents, and photographs that together tell the story of the area’s past. The project is aiming to deepen the connection between the community and its heritage through extensive research and educational activities.

Alfreton's Iron Works

John Rayson, Secretary of the Alfreton and District Heritage Trust, said: "We are delighted to kickstart our project with Phil's talk. This grant allows us to enhance our research, engage the community, and ensure our heritage is not only preserved but celebrated."

Founded in 1984, the Alfreton and District Heritage Trust has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting the heritage of Alfreton and its surrounding areas. The Trust operates the Heritage Centre in Rodgers Lane Cemetery Chapel, providing a vital resource for education and engagement with local history.

The Palmer Morewood Memorial Social Club is situated at Hall Street Alfreton, DE55 7BU. The talk is open to all and entrance is free.