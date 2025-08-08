Daughter to walk in memory of dad

Nav Bahra with her dad, Kool.

A daughter is set to take part in a sponsored nighttime charity walk, in memory of her dad, Kool.

Nav Bahra (31) from Derby has been receiving bereavement counselling from Treetops Hospice, since her dad, who she describes as “the most caring and generous man” died in 2024, following Aortic dissection.

Nav will be lacing up her trainers for the Treetops Moonlight Walk on Friday 5 September, joined by her mum, aunt and cousin. The event, which starts and finishes at Derby Market Hall, raises funds for the hospice’s vital nursing and counselling services.

“Treetops have been able to offer a confidential space for our family to access counselling without any judgement, crossover or difficulties. Everyone has been incredibly accommodating and couldn’t do enough for us.” Nav explained. “Treetops helped us to navigate these new feelings on keeping dad with us always, whilst growing around grief.”

Reflecting on the death of her dad, Nav added: “It’s hard for people to understand a loss like this, the silence in the day-to-day, the empty space at the dinner table, the empty shoes at the door. It’s hard. Some days it feels unbearable but reassurance through talking and accepting that healing isn’t linear. You can grieve and grow at the same time, there is no right way to grieve, and feeling comforted that nothing will ever stop the continued love we all have for dad.”

Nav will be joining hundreds of others at the Treetops Moonlight Walk, with walkers choosing between a 5K or 10K route to raise money for the hospice.

Tickets for the Treetops Moonlight Walk are £18 per person and available via www.treetops.org.uk/moonlightwalk2025

Treetops Hospice, is a leading end-of-life care charities in Derby and Derbyshire, providing nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.