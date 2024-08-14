Date for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s annual public accountability meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public are invited to join the annual members' meeting of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust on Thursday, September 12 at 1pm until 3.30pm.

The meeting will be held virtually and the link to the meeting will be available on the foundation trust’s home page: www.dchs.nhs.uk.

The meeting will report on the Trust’s performance during 2023/24 and include presentations from executive directors on areas of progress and key priorities for the year ahead in delivering NHS community health services as part of the Derbyshire integrated care system.

There will also be videos and updates on some exciting developments in patient care across community health services in Derby and Derbyshire.

There will be opportunities to ask questions during the meeting. Alternatively, questions can be submitted in advance by emailing: [email protected].

You can read the foundation trust's annual report and accounts for 2023/24 and the foundation trust's annual quality account (covering clinical care in more depth). You can request hard copies of either document by emailing: [email protected].