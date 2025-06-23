Data shows Derbyshire has fourth most of this life-saving kit

CE Safety have undertaken new research to find out what areas in the UK have the highest number of these kits. Derbyshire had the fourth highest number of bleed control kits, at 56.

Public Access Trauma Bleed Control kits (PAcT) are being distributed across the UK in response to knife crime with the aim of providing life-saving assistance before paramedics arrive at the scene of an injury.

CE Safety sent out freedom of information (FOI) requests to 45 public authorities in the UK. From these FOI requests, 10 authorities responded with held information about bleed control kits. 33 responded with no held information, and two did not respond.

Derbyshire

With 56 bleed control kits available to the public, Derbyshire was the region with the fourth highest number of these life-saving pieces of equipment. Avon and Somerset has the most with 500 PAcT bleed control kits located across the region.

The top five regions with the highest number of bleed control kits are as follows:

1. Avon and Somerset - 500 kits

2. Bedfordshire - 130 kits

3. Northamptonshire - 103 kits

4. Derbyshire - 56 kits

5. Cleveland - 13 kits

A PAcT bleed control kit is a specialised kit that contains products that can help stop severe bleeding after an injury. The aim of these kits is to provide life-saving assistance before paramedics arrive. The contents of a bleed control kit may include: large trauma dressings, haemostatic dressings, chest seals, tactical mechanical tourniquets, scissors, gloves, and an emergency foil blanket. To use one you will need to call 999 and an operator will guide you to your nearest bleed control kit, giving you a code to gain access.

Steve Ricketts, retired nurse and CE Safety spokesperson comments:

“Bleed control kits can help save the lives of someone who is bleeding out and needs help urgently. The more bleed control kits rolled out across the country, the more chances that lives can be saved in an emergency.

“From our research, we found that the South West of England has the most bleed control kits in the whole of the UK. This is because Avon and Somerset police partnered with HeartSafe and NHS England South West to roll out a large number of bleed control kits, with the aim to help prevent the loss of life.

“We believe that the more people that know about bleed control kits, including what’s inside of them and how to use them, the more likely it is that people will receive the help they need in emergency situations.”