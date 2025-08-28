Danish Students learn from Peak District gamekeepers on a visit to the Dark Peak

At the end of July, one of the Peak District’s upland estates in the Dark Peak welcomed students and lecturers from the Forest and Landscape College, part of the University of Copenhagen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course is aimed at graduates looking for a broad progression into eventual employment within forests, parks and landscape management, and course content is equally delivered through the Danish Hunting Association as well as the University.

Peak District moorland gamekeepers have a long history of welcoming and hosting the University and its students, stretching over 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst in the Peak District, gamekeepers were able to explain the varied and wide-reaching extent of their work, and share their knowledge associated with the challenges facing our sector in such a high footfall area – one which is located within easy reach of many large towns and cities – coupled with the seemingly relentless pressure from external organisations and to a certain extent Government.

Learning about predation management

Our European colleagues are all too aware of having had to modify and adapt some of their own land management practices to fit in with shifts in policy change, which in some cases has seen a marked decline in some internationally vulnerable species.

Thankfully the Danes’ grasp of the English language is far better than our Danish, and whilst we have different common words for certain species, the shared experience of knowledge always leads to a great visit.

Following a classroom session, discussing some key points which we consider vital for delivering positive outcomes for habitat, nature and communities, we then look at the extensive infrastructure and equipment which many private shooting estates have at their disposal, which contributes to effective habitat management, wildfire mitigation and sadly the increase in wildfire suppression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our European colleagues found it hard to comprehend that there is so much conflict and noise surrounding the use of controlled low intensity burning, especially when it is embraced and used by numerous individuals and conservation organisations in Denmark.

Ticks are an ever-present worry for those working on the moor

Feedback from our guests is always welcome, such as:

“It was impressive to see how the gamekeepers mastered their craft and what positive impact that had on the nature and wildlife in the direct area and to the wider national and international areas.”

“The mosaic of the moorlands were inspiring to see and showed why it’s important to have different structures of vegetation. A principle that can be applied for almost all wildlife management.”

We wish all our Danish guests the very best in the future and looking for future employment in their chosen field, with a keen eye on embracing collaborative input from practitioners as well as sound scientific input from research and data gathered out in the field.