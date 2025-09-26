Dale Brook care home becomes official drop-off point for Clay Cross Foodbank

Jennie Strong and Lauren Sanderson (Customer Relationship Manager) at Dale Brook

New care home, Dale Brook, has become an official drop-off point for Clay Cross Foodbank as part of its commitment to supporting the local community.

Residents, families, staff, and members of the public can now donate non-perishable food items and essential household supplies directly at the care home. All donations will go to Clay Cross Foodbank, which provides vital support to individuals and families in crisis across the area.

Donal McFadden, the General Manager at Dale Brook, said, “We’re delighted to be working with Clay Cross Foodbank. Community is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership allows us to give something back.

“We know how important the foodbank’s work is for local families, and we’re proud to play our part in helping them.”

Jennie Strong, Strategic Manager at Clay Cross Foodbank, added, “Clay Cross Foodbank is delighted to be partnering with Dale Brook. We are extremely low on stock at the moment, so it is fantastic that they want to support the work we do.”

As well as Dale Brook, donations can be made at NEDDC offices on Mill Lane Wingerworth, Clay Cross Parish Council Offices, Buddies Play Den on Bridge St Clay Cross, and Tesco Clay Cross.

You can find out more about Dale Brook and community initiatives at the home’s next charity event, a Breast Cancer Awareness Afternoon Tea on Monday 13th October at 14:30, where all will be welcome for delicious homemade refreshments.

Dale Brook care home is part of Crystal Care Collection, and is located on Derby Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9AG. For more information, call 01246605150, email [email protected] or visit the home's website.