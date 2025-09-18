Dad of autistic schoolgirl takes to the skies in honour of life-changing pooch

The father of an autistic girl is to plunge 10,000ft from a plane in honour of a wonderdog who has transformed not only the youngster’s life but the whole family’s.

Ian Adamson is taking part in the Support Dogs charity’s first-ever mass Skydiving Day, to say thank you for the gift of support dog Howard.

The three-year-old black Labrador is an autism assistance dog who bounded into the Adamsons’ lives last November to support seven-year-old daughter Piper, who is autistic.

Since then, the family, of Etwall, South Derbyshire, including Ian, wife Laura, an occupational therapist, and sons Felix, three and 12-year-old Ethan, has seen a massive change in the youngster – and family life is a lot less stressful.

Piper Adamson with support dog Howard

Piper gets dysregulated and was known to run off suddenly, a common trait in autistic youngsters, making it difficult to go out as a family.

But upon noticing that Etwall Primary School pupil Piper had an affinity with animals, and after hearing about Yorkshire-based national charity Support Dogs, they entered the application process and were lucky to eventually be matched with Howard.

Now Howard is a much-valued member of the family, providing a calming influence and focus for Piper, for instance in busy environments or at bedtime.

Howard also supports hospital appointments and transitions to new environments.

Ian and Piper Adamson with support dog Howard

Ian, 49, who works for Lloyds Bank, said: “Support Dogs trains dogs to assist people with autism, epilepsy, and other disabilities, changing lives in ways that are hard to put into words. These amazing dogs save lives.

“Our family has been fortunate enough to experience this first-hand through Howard and his presence has been nothing short of transformative.

“He’s not only provided support and companionship, but he’s also given us peace of mind in ways we never expected. Howard has provided Piper with both emotional support and practical help.

“Whether it’s helping Piper navigate busy places, transition into school or providing calm during challenging moments, Howard has truly become a part of our family, and his presence has made a huge difference in her life.

Support dog Howard helping to regulate Piper in a supermarket

“We are deeply grateful for the work Support Dogs does, and I’m hoping that by completing this skydive, I can help raise the funds needed to support their vital work.”

Ian joked that he was “bullishly confident” about taking on the skydive, at Langar Airfield in Nottingham this Saturday, September 20, but added: “Whether that changes when I’m sitting on the edge of a plane remains to be seen.

“Support Dogs has transformed things for us and it’s such a good cause – I thought ‘how can I give back?’ I don’t like running – I only run if I’m being chased!

“What could I do that was impactful that didn’t involve running – chuck myself out of a plane! I’ve had some very nice customers donate to my page and my work is working to match-fund me up to £500.

“Hopefully I can raise funds so someone else can benefit like we have.”

Rita Howson, chief executive at Yorkshire-based Support Dogs, said: “We rely heavily on donations from fantastic fundraisers like Ian and we’re so proud that Howard is helping to make a huge difference to Piper. Good luck, Ian and all our other brave skydivers!”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Ian can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ian-adamson-howie.

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.