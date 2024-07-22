D-Day veteran visits iconic Derbyshire landmark
Albert, once a painter and decorator in civilian life, met Alan Wright, who acquired the castle in a dilapidated state back in 2000 and has himself devoted many years, tirelessly restoring the castle.
Alan and Albert both described what an absolute honour it was to meet each other. Albert, whose own craftsmanship in painting and decorating resonated deeply with the painstaking efforts put into restoring the castle. “The blue and gold ceiling in particular is breathtaking” Albert said, recalling the intricate pattern and luxurious hues that now grace the castle’s upper landing. Alan designed, constructed and meticulously spent hundreds of hours painting the ceiling with the blue and gold colours to symbolise the castle’s heritage.
Alan Wright, a hero in his own right, for the breathtaking new life he has put into this historical landmark of Matlock town, shared his delight in meeting Albert. “To have someone like Albert appreciate the work we have done here means a great deal”, Mr Wright remarked. “His visit was a special moment for all of us involved in the restoration”.
Riber Castle, perched majestically overlooking Matlock town, has been transformed under Mr Wright’s stewardship into 26 opulent apartments, each blending modern comforts with the castle’s rich heritage. The project has not only revitalised the castle but also brought it back into the spotlight as a symbol of perseverance and renewal.
As Albert reflected on his wartime experiences and his recent visit to France, where he paid tribute to our fallen heroes, his encounter with Alan Wright stands out as a testament to the enduring spirit of people who rebuild and restore. This is a story of two heroes – one who fought for his country and another who fights to preserve its history.
In celebrating Albert Keir’s journey and Alan Wright’s achievements, Riber Castle stands not only as testament to their individual endeavours but also as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come.
