D-Day veteran bestowed with the honorary freedom of Derbyshire

D-Day veteran Albert Keir has been bestowed with the Honorary Freedom of the County of Derbyshire.

Mr Keir, 99, of Bakewell, is the second person to receive the prestigious title following unanimous agreement by Derbyshire County Council councillors at a special meeting held at County Hall, Matlock, yesterday (Wednesday 12 February).

The Honorary Freedom of the County of Derbyshire was given to Mr Keir in recognition of his achievements during his life and career, including the part he played in the Second World War.

Following the unanimous vote by councillors, Mr Keir was presented with a certificate bearing his new title of Honorary Freeman of Derbyshire by county council Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp. His name will also be added to the roll of honour kept by the Monitoring Officer.

Pictured left to right are: County Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis, Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp, Honorary Freeman of Derbyshire Albert Keir, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, Council Managing Director Emma Alexander, Leader of the Labour Group Councillor Joan Dixon and Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group Councillor Ed Fordham.

Mr Keir was born in Aberfeldy, Perthshire, in June 1925 and grew up in Chapelton.

He left school aged 14 and was an apprentice painter and decorator, and around 1939 he helped to camouflage hydro-electric dams and buildings before joining the Royal Navy in 1943 when he was 18.

As a Royal Navy seaman he carried out general and gunnery duties on his ship, the Flower class corvette HMS Potentilla.

He was part of the naval crew that escorted ships ferrying US troops onto Utah beach on D-Day on 6 June 1944. This role also involved patrolling the sea and surrounding beaches to ensure bombs were detected and destroyed prior to the landings. Mr Keir’s crew escorted the ships into France and rescued soldiers and airmen that had been injured in the conflict.

For this he was awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honour (Légion d'honneur) by the French Government in 2015 for his heroism. The Légion d'honneur is the highest French order of merit for both military and civilian personnel, and Mr Keir received his medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire at a service at Bakewell Church.

Following the war Mr Keir worked as a painter and decorator for Derbyshire County Council but left to work at Furness and Hassels in Longstone before returning to the county council in the 1960s. He retired around 1990 aged 65.

Mr Keir married Dorothy in 1954 and they were together for 66 years, having one son, Andrew. Dorothy died aged 87 in 2019.

He has another son, Michael, from a previous marriage and two grandchildren.

To honour the memory of fallen comrades, Mr Keir sold poppies for the Royal British Legion, becoming one of the longest serving poppy sellers in the country, and he returned to Normandy in June last year with other veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. While there he met HM King Charles and HM Queen Camilla among other dignitaries.

Mr Keir said: “I was very pleasantly surprised and thrilled to be presented with such an honour and I am extremely proud to accept it. I would like to thank everybody involved in the process and for putting my name forward.”

Son Andrew Keir said: “It was an honour to be at County Hall to watch my dad receive this honour, along with all his family and friends.

“He has always given his all in anything he has done and we are very proud of him and all that he has achieved.”

Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp said: “It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege to present Albert with the Freedom of Derbyshire. He is only the second person to receive this honour and is certainly a very worthy recipient.

“As a council we are proud to be able to recognise Albert’s achievements and there is no doubt we are honouring a true Derbyshire hero.”