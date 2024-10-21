Cygnet Hospital Derby unveils new social hub for mental health patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby hospital for adults struggling with their mental health has become the latest inpatient service to have a clinical ward space transformed into a homely ‘social hub’ as part of a unique collaboration between service users, former patients and staff.

Cygnet Hospital Derby, on London Road, is a 50-bed hospital which offers mental health support for men and women across three wards.

An unused space on the ward has been given a stunning makeover and converted into a ‘social hub’, complete with LED lights, gaming station, arcade machines and juke box.

The Social Hubs have been designed and installed across more than 15 Cygnet Health Care services so far and all have been co-produced between staff and patients. The ambition is for every Cygnet service to have a social hub in due course.

Hospital Manager Mark Varney opens the new social hub at Cygnet Hospital Derby

Working from a wish list of items provided by the service users, a team of staff and Experts by Experience (those with lived experience of inpatient settings) worked together to spend a day at the service, transforming the space into a room which reflects their needs and preferences of the service users.

Amenities in the social hubs also typically include arcade games, sensory lighting, music facilities, TV screens, electronic goods, inspirational artwork, board games, comfortable seating and much more to ensure service users have a safe space where they can relax and socialise together.

The idea is that the social hubs offer a non-clinical, homely space for service users to relax and engage in fun activities and peer support sessions, giving them a safe space away from the wards.

Feedback from service users at Cygnet Hospital Derby has been positive, with comments including;

New Social Hub at Cygnet Hospital Derby

- ‘I like it, the gaming chairs are so comfy”

- ‘It’s got really good machines, even though I keep losing the games’

- ‘It’s good, there is lots in there to do’

- ‘It looks amazing, It will give me something to do now when I’m bored’.

Carina Cooper is the Expert by Experience at the hospital who helped kit out the social hub.

She said: “The social hub at Derby has definitely been welcomed by service users. They now have a space on the ward that accommodates a homely feel and when they are in this environment, everyone is always positive and this radiates throughout everyone who is in there at the time.

“Ultimately, the non-clinical environment adds an addition to the lives of the service users that is normally missing when they are in hospital.

“Service users get the chance to share and talk about their experiences to other peers and this helps battle loneliness and isolation. It helps them to realise that everyone is in a similar situation. In my experience, speaking to people in similar situations helps to develop a stronger sense of self confidence and purpose.

“The environment is relaxing and there are many points of opportunity for a conversation to spark over the various things in there such as a gaming station, music and TV.

“It fosters social connections and also brings a sense of belonging and helps our service users feel cared for and valued.”

Raf Hamaizia, Cygnet Expert by Experience Lead, added: “I know first-hand the difference that the environment can make to recovery. People who end up in mental health services are there for treatment, care, support and ultimately recovery, not punishment.

“The concept of these hubs goes beyond physical spaces; it’s about fostering a sense of community, engagement, and normality for both service users and staff.”

The first social hub was installed at Cygnet Hospital Bierley, and its success paved the way for further installations at other Cygnet Hospitals including Churchill, Harrow, Storthfield House, Brighouse, Woking, and many others.

The Cygnet Social Hub project was recently shortlisted for a national award in the Environment of Care category at this year’s Patient Experience Network National Awards.