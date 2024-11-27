Cycleway celebration at Markham Vale

In the year that the Markham Vale partnership turns 20 years old there’s further cause for birthday celebrations following the opening of a new cycleway at the Markham Vale Business Park by Derbyshire County Council.

The 1.37mille (2.2km) cycleway starts just off Markham Lane next to the Environment Centre and ends on the Seymour Link Road.

It was officially opened in November by Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Clean Growth and Regeneration, Councillor Tony King, who was joined by a group of enthusiastic cyclists who will be regularly using the trail.

Councillor King said: “Another feather in Markham Vale’s cap. This place is a real success story and a phenomenal transformation over just two decades. “Attracting local, national and international business to Derbyshire it stays at the forefront of developing business and industry fit for the future. “This cycleway is another indicator of our commitment to help deliver green initiatives.

Councillor King cuts the ribbon watched by colleagues and keen cyclists

"At Markham we will also have the Electric Forecourt that can charge 30 electric vehicles simultaneously and state of the art energy efficient new buildings in line with our NetZero ambitions.”Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said:

“Across the county we support many cycling opportunities for both business and leisure. This cycleway is a good example and helps our ambitions to provide more infrastructure for safe and sustainable ways to travel. I hope that it will encourage some of those working at Markham to travel by bike and provide new leisure cycling opportunities for our residents as well.”

The Markham cycleway has cost £750,000 from a funding package of £7 million that was provided by the Government in 2023/24 for local improvements in the East Midlands. The funding was via the East Midlands Combined County Authority Devolution Capital Fund.

Markham Vale is a 200-acre joint venture between the council and property developer HBD, part of Henry Boot. Situated off M1 junction 29a it centres around what was the mostly derelict Markham Colliery site.

Over the last 20 years it has been transformed into a prime business location. This latest development adds to it’s attractions and boosts its ambitions to offer sustainable transport options to those working on the site and those cycling for leisure.

The county council encourages cycling wherever possible. Businesses across the county who want to become a cycle friendly employer can use the council’s cycle friendly workplace toolkit. For leisure cyclists there are over 266 miles (444km) of traffic-free trails that are family friendly and accessible for all, with inclusive cycling hubs offering a range of electric and adapted cycles to hire. Plus a very comprehensive cycle route planner. There are more details about all of these at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/cycling

Aside from cycling the council supports other ideas for sustainable travel www.derbyshire.gov.uk/sustainabletravel Find out more about Markham Vale www.derbyshire.gov.uk/markhamvale