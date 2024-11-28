Cycle4Caroline team reach Chatsworth House at halfway point of epic charity ride

Some of the biggest names in the equestrian world visited Chatsworth House at the halfway point of an epic 1200km endurance charity cycle challenge.

Cycle4Caroline is led by European Gold medal winning eventing rider Piggy March, and husband Tom, and aims to raise £500,000 in support of Spinal Research and the British Eventing Support Trust.

Tom’s sister Caroline March tragically died by assisted suicide in March 2024 following life changing injuries she sustained in an eventing fall in 2022.

Other core riders include three-time Olympian Ian Stark, multi-medallist Holly Woodhead and former New Zealand top equestrian and tetraplegic Catriona Williams, who is completing the 11-day challenge on a specially adapted hand bike.

Cycle4Caroline started at Blair Castle, Perthshire, on November 20, and the team have endured sub-freezing temperatures, snow and Storm Bert on their journey south.

Tom March said: “We’re really focused on making Cycle4Caroline a success and being able to achieve something positive in Caroline’s memory for the benefit of others. If we can make a difference that will make all the hard work and sore legs worthwhile.

“Caroline’s life was completely transformed by her spinal injury, and she really believed in the need to pursue scientific advances to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

“Spinal Research is the UK’s leading charity focused on the repair and restoration of the spinal cord and so was the right fit to try to achieve a positive change in Caroline’s memory.”

They were joined on the 100km leg from Bramham Park, North Yorkshire, to Chatsworth House by Lord Burlington, son of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

The next leg took them nearly 144km from Chatsworth to Burghley House, Lincolnshire, home of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials. The team are expected to arrive at the finish line in central London on Saturday(November 30).

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time with devastating consequences.

To donate to the Cycle4Caroline Challenge go to: https://givewheel.com/fundraising/4699/cycle4caroline/