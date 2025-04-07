Cricket legend goes into bat For West Hallam youth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young soccer players in West Hallam have received the perfect delivery thanks to a sports fund backed by legendary England bowler Darren Gough.

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

West Hallam Junior FC comprises teams ranging from Under-7s to seniors and includes a development squad of children aged 4-6. These teams participate in the Derby Junior Football League, the Derby City League, the Young Elizabethan League and the Notts Youth League. The club applied to the fund for training equipment, a line painting machine and goalposts.

Club Vice Chairman Matt Haddon said: “Gigaclear is already a major sponsor at the club and now, thanks to its Rural Sports Club Fund, we’ve been able to purchase training equipment such as slalom training poles, goalposts and balls as well as a line painting machine. All this support contributes towards the overall success of the club and helps us balance the books.”

Sports Fund ambassador Darren Gough

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as West Hallam Junior FC and I wish them every success. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Around 3,000 homes and businesses in West Hallam and Stanley Common are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.