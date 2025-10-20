Creswell-based club scores with HarperCrewe donation

Creswell-based Clowne Town Cricket Club is the recipient of a £500 donation from home builder HarperCrewe’s Community Fund.

Players from the club, which plays at Creswell’s Multi Sports Ground, received the donation following an appeal on HarperCrewe’s social channels for local residents to nominate a deserving organisation, sports club or charity.

Danielle Heard, Sales Director at HarperCrewe, said: “We were really delighted with the response to this initiative, which marked the launch of our new neighbourhood in Creswell. Clowne Town Cricket Club was the most nominated, and it is a pleasure to provide a donation which the Club will be able to use to benefit its players.”

The 140 year-old North Derbyshire Cricket Club has four senior sides in the Derbyshire County Cricket League, Women's Hardball & Softball teams, an U19 T20 team and junior sides for boys and girls at under 9s, 11s, 13s and 15s in the North Derbyshire Youth Cricket League.

It welcomes new players of any age, as well as people interested in being a coach, scorer, umpire, tea-lady, groundsman or committee member.

Supporting communities in the areas in which it builds is an integral part of HarperCrewe’s ethos, and the Community Fund initiative empowers them to choose which organisations should benefit from the donation. HarperCrewe is bringing a selection of brand new one, two, three and four-bedroom, energy-efficient new homes to its new development on Colliery Road, not far from the Multi Sports Ground.

Raye Gibbs, Chairperson at Clowne Town Community Club, said: “We were really pleased that so many people chose us to be the recipient of HarperCrewe’s Community Fund donation – thank you to everyone who voted and to the team at HarperCrewe. The money will go towards the purchase and repair of our equipment.”