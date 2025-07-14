Crest Nicholson funds bug hunt fun in Kegworth
Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands said:
“We are delighted that so many children got to enjoy the bug hunt and explore Kegworth! At Crest Nicholson sustainability and community engagement are a core focus, so supporting the Kegworth Open Gardens, which promotes both these, was a fantastic opportunity.”
Julie Cooke Chair of One Kegworth added:
“One Kegworth is thrilled to thank Crest Nicholson for their generous financial support, which has helped spark curiosity and adventure in our youngest residents. Thanks to their contribution, we were able to provide 50 personal bug hunting kits for local children taking part in our recent Safari Bug Hunt at our Open Gardens.”
Kegworth Gate is in the village of Kegworth in Leicestershire, just minutes away from the M1 motorway and the East Midlands Parkway train station.