Creative Community Pottery: Fired up and raring to go

Local potters displaying their work

A group of passionate Chesterfield potters whose much-loved classes are under threat have come together to launch an initiative aimed at creating a new community space where anyone can experience the joys of creating with clay.

Creative Community Pottery is an inclusive group of enthusiastic amateur potters who met at local adult education classes. With classes becoming more scarce, and some even threatened with closure, the group were inspired to take matters into their own hands.

As a member of the group explained: “We are all just too invested, emotionally and creatively, to sit back and watch our valuable access to creative learning and rejuvenating supportive social space be taken away.”

The group has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money to buy a kiln and other specialist equipment, and members have already been busy selling their handiwork at markets as well as other fundraising ideas. They are also looking for local organisations, businesses and makers who might be interested in sponsoring their efforts and for premises for the group that will keep their activities within the local area.

Creative Community Pottery will be a space to benefit the whole community through inclusive access to creative pottery classes and development of makers’ facilities. Its aim is to provide a new creative space where experienced potters can rub shoulders with new starters having their first attempt at working with clay.

Local potter and pottery teacher Clare Gage is involved with this group. Her love of pottery began as a child and was nurtured through regular family pottery classes and she is now passing on those skills to adults and families.

She said: “I want to support this group to widen the access to these experiences. For me it’s important to develop everyone’s creative design skills and I’m blown away with the work that’s created in class.’

“The group are also passionate about the health and wellbeing benefits of lifelong learning and the community connections that can appear in the classroom. The opportunity to be creative has tangible benefits to people’s mental health and the physical skills are proven to improve dexterity and strength. The social connections are also vital. The pottery is a place for learning, creativity and laughter and we don’t want to lose that.”

To find out more visit: creativecommunitypottery.com or you can donate to the project at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/creative-community-pottery