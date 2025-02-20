“Creating meaningful connections and making a real difference to people’s lives are what make nursing such a profoundly rewarding career” – local nurse shares her story this Mental Health Nurses Day

As part of Mental Health Nurses Day (21 February 2025), Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is celebrating its dedicated workforce of mental health nurses by sharing colleagues’ stories and shining a spotlight on their lives.

This year’s theme is ‘our nurses, our future and the economic power of care’. Emily Ulyatt – mental health nurse at the Trust based in Chesterfield, discusses her experience as a nurse, her background and what the future of nursing looks like to her.

How long have you been a nurse?

I have been a mental health nurse since September 2024, so I am five months into my role and loving it.

What inspired you to become a nurse?

Everyone has experienced poor mental health or will experience mental health issues at some point in their life. I am both interested in, and passionate about, supporting people in their recovery journey and find this work incredibly rewarding.

How did you get into this career?

After finishing school, I decided to study health and social care at college, despite struggling with my GCSEs. I faced a lot of setbacks along the way, as I didn’t perform well in many of my exams. However, rather than letting these failures define me, I made a conscious decision to put in extra effort and improve my work ethic. I stayed committed, sought support when I needed to, and gradually built up the skills I needed to succeed.

This determination paid off when I moved on to university to study nursing. The challenges I had faced in college helped me develop a strong sense of perseverance, and I applied that same drive to my university studies. By staying focused, working hard, and remaining passionate about my chosen field, I was able to overcome any hurdles. My dedication ultimately led to the success in my nursing programme, and I am proud to say that my efforts paid off in the end. It’s been a rewarding journey, one that taught me the value of hard work, resilience, and the importance of never giving up on your goals.

Can you tell us a bit about the training you undertook for your role?

I undertook a three-year course at university; this involved various student placements in the community, on mental health and physical health wards. Alongside placements, I had to complete assignment work related to the mental health nursing degree.

What's been the highlight of your career so far?

During my nursing journey, one of the most rewarding aspects has been meeting and working with incredible colleagues. Each team member brings unique skills and experiences, and I’ve learned so much from them. The collaborative environment has strengthened my practice and reinforced my passion for nursing. Working alongside such compassionate and skilled professionals has made me more dedicated to my role, and I’ve seen firsthand how teamwork can enhance patient care.

Building therapeutic rapport with patients is another key part of my role. Establishing trust and creating a safe, empathetic environment is essential in helping patients with their recovery. It’s not only about medical treatment; it’s about genuinely connecting with patients, understanding their emotional and psychological needs, and supporting them in a holistic way.

What do you like most about being a nurse?

Being able to support patients in their recovery has been incredibly humbling. From offering a listening ear to celebrating their progress, it’s a privilege to be part of their journey. I’ve seen patients overcome obstacles and achieve milestones, and knowing I’ve played a role in that process brings a deep sense of fulfilment. Creating meaningful connections and the ability to make a real difference to people’s lives are what make nursing such a profoundly rewarding career.

What's the most challenging part of being a nurse?

Working in a healthcare setting means dealing with unpredictable circumstances. Things can change rapidly and you must think on your feet, often adapting quickly to new situations. Navigating the complexities of the healthcare system and working with a diverse team can also be challenging at times, but these obstacles have taught me resilience and the importance of flexibility in nursing.

What are the main skills needed to do your role?

The main thing in nursing, or any healthcare role, is that you truly care about what you’re doing. It’s not just about following procedures or completing check lists – it’s about the passion and dedication you bring to each patient and the work you do. When you genuinely care, it shows in how you interact with patients, their families, and your colleagues. You give your best every day because you understand the significance of your role in someone’s life. Nursing isn’t a job you can approach half-heartedly because the impact you have on people’s wellbeing is huge. The ability to empathise, to listen, and to offer not only medical care but emotional support is what makes the difference.

Are there any exciting work projects coming up?

I am exploring the therapy aspect of nursing, looking at three forms of therapy in particular: cognitive behavioural therapy, a talking therapy that helps people change their thoughts and behaviours to manage problems better; dialectal behavioural therapy, a type of psychotherapy that helps people to learn to manage their emotions and behaviours; and trauma informed care, a therapeutic approach that prioritises creating a safe and supportive environment for individuals who have experienced trauma. At Derbyshire Healthcare, we are working really hard to make sure our care is therapeutic, and trauma informed.

Do you have any advice for the next generation of nurses?

For future nurses, my advice is to always stay curious and never stop learning. Nursing is a dynamic and constantly evolving field, and the best nurses are those who are committed to growing both personally and professionally. Take every opportunity to learn, whether it’s through formal education, mentorship, or hands-on experiences. Ask questions, seek out feedback, and always look for ways to improve your practice.

One of the most important things is to develop strong communication skills. The ability to effectively communicate with patients, families, and your team is essential. Listening, empathising, and providing clear, concise information can make a huge difference in patient care. Building a rapport and establishing trust with patients is at the heart of nursing, so take the time to really connect with them.

It’s also crucial to take care of yourself. Nursing can be physically and emotionally demanding, and burnout is not uncommon. Make self-care a priority, whether that means setting boundaries, getting enough rest, or finding healthy ways to cope with stress. Your wellbeing will affect your ability to care for others.

Lastly, always remember why you chose to become a nurse. The work can be tough but knowing that you’re making a difference to people’s lives will keep you going.

How does the future of nursing look to you?

Everything is constantly changing and evolving in healthcare; things are changing for the better and the way in which we care for patients will continue to improve in the future.