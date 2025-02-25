Creating enhanced community facilities in Barrow Hill

Work to refurbish Barrow Hill Memorial Hall and create enhanced community and healthcare facilities has started on site.

Barrow Hill Community Trust is refurbishing its historic home to create a social space for the community and add new facilities that will enable local residents to access healthcare services.

With funding provided through the Staveley Town Deal and the Heritage Lottery Fund, the first phase of the ambitious project should be completed by March 2026.

Simon Redding at Barrow Hill Community Trust, said: “It is fantastic to get started on site and start to see our plans come together. This is a community building and will make a real difference in Barrow Hill, helping people to access the services they need at every stage of life but also ensuring that as a community we have a space that we can call our own and celebrate our achievements.”

Artists’ impression of the completed Barrow Hill Memorial Hall project.

Plans for the memorial hall include classroom space, healthcare facilities and a new social space for the community to come together. The work will be carried out in phases, with some elements dependent on further external funding.

Ivan Fomin, Chair of the Staveley Town Deal, said: “The Trust have worked incredibly hard to bring this project to life and I want to thank them for all their hard work. This project has the ability to transform lives and support our aim of ensuring that Staveley is a place where everyone can have the best start to their lives, stay, grow and ultimately achieve their potential.”

Barrow Hill Memorial Hall is owned and managed by the Trustees of Barrow Hill Community Trust on behalf of the community.

The Trust has owned the Hall since 1924 when Charles Paxton Markham gave the Workmen's Hall at Barrow Hill to the community as a war memorial.

The refurbishment of Barrow Hill Memorial Hall is just one project that is being funded through the Staveley Town Deal. To find out more about the wider programme visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/staveley-town-deal