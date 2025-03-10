Covid-19 Day of Reflection 2025 at Grassmoor Country Park

A service was held at Derbyshire County Council’s Memorial Park Woodland at Grassmoor yesterday (Sunday, March 9) to mark COVID-19 National Day of Reflection.

Speeches to remember and honour local people who died of COVID-19 and to pay tribute to the work of the NHS during the pandemic were led by Mrs. Elizabeth Fothergill CBE,

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, and Leader of Derbyshire County Council Councillor Barry Lewis.

The Memorial Park Woodland was specially created by the county council in 2021 as a sustainable tribute to those who died and a place for people to walk and remember those they lost, for years to come.

During the week preceding the ceremony interpretation panels were installed in the woodland giving information about the trees that have been planted. On the day itself the final panel was added by Cllr Lewis.

Cllr Lewis said: “This year marks five years since the pandemic began and we continue to honour and remember those who lost their lives. We also honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

“Our Memorial Park Woodland has created a beautiful, special place that is accessible to the people of Derbyshire. They can visit it at any time of year to reflect and remember. As the woodland develops it’s becoming an ever greater living memorial to loved ones.”

The Memorial Park was designed in keeping with the local landscape and features a native wildflower meadow leading to an area planted with trees including Wild Cherry, Rowan, Scots Pine, Hazel, Birch, Dogwood, Oak, Yew, Wych Elm and Alder Buckthorn.

These trees have been selected to give displays of blossom in the spring and fruit for birds and other wildlife in the summer and autumn and will be complemented by smaller, native shrub species.

There is a seating area which provides an area for quiet contemplation overlooking the park and wildflower meadow.

Grassmoor Country Park is a popular country park that was developed on a reclaimed colliery site. It is easily accessible from Junction 29 of the M1 and the A617 and can be visited by bus.