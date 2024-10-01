County secures major Arts Council England investment to deliver a countywide programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Place Partnership award of £780,000 from Arts Council England has been secured by Derbyshire County Council to support Derbyshire Makes, a major new programme of countywide cultural activity.

This new three-year programme will celebrate making in all its forms and shine a spotlight on the county’s extraordinary creative and cultural industries.

Inspired by the county’s significant making and manufacturing heritage, unique landscape and the artists, craftspeople, designers and manufacturers who call Derbyshire their home, Derbyshire Makes will explore innovation, creativity, design, craft, skills and manufacturing, all through the lens of making.

It will provide hands-on making opportunities for residents, creative projects for local school children and volunteering opportunities, as well as paid opportunities for local artists and creative businesses.

It also aims to nurture people’s creative potential and build new skills across the county for the future. Activities will include walks, talks, exhibitions, events, markets, hands-on workshops, a major digital commission, an annual festival and so much more. Touring activity will take place on the Museum of Making’s Makory mobile bus.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: “Derbyshire has a proud history of making, from textiles produced at Arkwright’s cotton mills in Cromford – the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution – to sweet treats such as our famous Bakewell pudding, pottery thrown at Denby and even design innovation at the forefront of global engineering giants Rolls-Royce and Toyota based in the south of the county.

“Making, creativity and culture helps to bring communities together, animate high streets, support town centre regeneration, boost the local economy including tourism, safeguard traditional skills and crafts and support local creative businesses.

“I’m pleased that with the help of funding from Arts Council England, we’re able to bring this exciting programme of events to our communities to get more people involved in creative arts and learn about the important role making plays in the Derbyshire story, not just in our past but also our present and future.”

Derbyshire Makes is one of the county’s most far-reaching cultural programmes and has already secured 50 partners to support its delivery.

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said: “We’re delighted to be investing £780,000 in Derbyshire Makes through our Place Partnership programme, thanks to National Lottery players.

“Culture can play a vital role in bringing people together, providing opportunities for people to develop skills and boosting the local economy, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps to make a difference to people across Derbyshire.”

Derbyshire-based agencies Local and Arts Derbyshire will deliver this ambitious programme on the council’s behalf. Local, which is based in Glossop, will lead on the countywide activity with an annual four-week spring festival including a high-profile mass participation project.

Arts Derbyshire will coordinate a programme of free, hands-on making activities across six community Hubs in Bolsover, Swadlincote, Glossop, Chesterfield, Heanor and Matlock/Cromford/Wirksworth.

The aim is to collaborate closely with a diverse collective of local partners and groups dedicated to enhancing Derbyshire’s cultural offer, and to involve as many participants as possible in an eclectic range of participatory activities and commissions.

Claire Tymon, Director, Local, states: "Building on our work with the Derbyshire Cultural Framework, Local are excited to curate and deliver the countywide Derbyshire Makes programme. By harnessing our deep-rooted expertise in Derbyshire and tapping into the unique creativity of our communities, we aim to co-create a memorable programme that truly showcases what makes our county special for residents and visitors alike.”

Stephen Munn, Director, Arts Derbyshire, says: “Arts Derbyshire is delighted to be part of this important and innovative new project to be delivered across our county over the next three years. Winning this tender is a significant milestone for Arts Derbyshire. We are eager to embark on this journey working with local artists, cultural partners and audiences to help create an even more vibrant cultural landscape that benefits everyone in Derbyshire."

In addition to the £780,000 Place Partnership award from Arts Council England, funding was ringfenced for Derbyshire Makes from Covid Recovery funding. The Culture, Heritage and Tourism (CHAT) board will oversee the Derbyshire Makes project.

More details will be announced later in the year including how to get involved.