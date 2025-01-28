Countdown begins to East Midlands’ Tourism Awards as tickets go on sale for joint Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown has begun and tickets are now on sale for a joint Tourism Awards ceremony which will celebrate the winners of the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards and the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards at the East Midlands Conference Centre on the evening of Thursday 20th March 2025.

Shining stars of the region’s tourism industry will be celebrated at the prestigious joint awards ceremony which will be brought together by Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands and will bring together winners and shortlisted businesses from the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards and the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards.

The region’s two Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) – Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby and Visit Nottinghamshire – are joining forces to deliver the awards ceremony in partnership for the first time, to celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement across the tourism sector and give local businesses an opportunity to share their success stories, generate valuable publicity and reach new customers.

The awards evening promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration, networking, and appreciation, bringing together 500 guests from across the region’s tourism, leisure, culture and hospitality industries including shortlisted businesses from 30 overall awards categories plus local MPs, partners and stakeholders.

The diverse list of finalists reflects the breadth of the region’s tourism landscape and is a showcase of those who have demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation, commitment and leadership in the local tourism industry, from leisure and hospitality venues to food and drink producers, accommodation providers, and visitor attractions.

The awards are held in partnership with VisitEngland and Gold winners of the core categories will have the opportunity to progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The awards ceremony is supported by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to celebrate the success of local tourism businesses whilst highlighting the sector’s vital £5.25bn of economic impact contribution to the East Midlands’ economy.

Tickets are priced at £80 plus VAT and include an arrival drink and a formal three-course dinner.

Tickets can be purchased via Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby at: https://2025-Tourism-Awards.eventbrite.co.uk

Tickets can be purchased via Visit Nottinghamshire at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/visit-nottinghamshire-tourism-awards-2025-tickets-tickets-1112422067349

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said:

“I’m really looking forward to hosting the East Midlands’ Tourism Awards 2025. For the first time, our two Local Visitor Economy Partnerships, Visit Nottinghamshire and Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby are collaborating to deliver the ceremony. It is emblematic of the sort of collaboration that I want to encourage as Mayor: it serves the region well.

One of my priorities is for more people to love the places of our region that I do. So I’m really looking forward to what promises to be a truly inspiring evening that will showcase the superb talent and outstanding achievements in our tourism, leisure, culture and hospitality industries across the East Midlands region.”

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said:

“This year’s awards have presented the fantastic opportunity to come together to applaud the talent, business acumen and hard work right across the East Midlands’ tourism sector.

“By bringing together winners and finalists from the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Awards and the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards under one roof, the awards act as a platform this year to demonstrate the power of partnerships and collaboration in driving excellence, delivering economic growth and elevating the fantastic offer across the East Midlands.

“We look forward to a night of celebration as we recognise and raise a glass to the outstanding achievements of those working tirelessly across the visitor economy, which attracts millions of visitors, supports almost 30,000 jobs and contributes £2.89bn to the Peak District and Derbyshire’s economy. We’d like to thank our sponsors for their support, and we encourage people to get their tickets as soon as possible to join us for an evening to remember.”

Megan Powell Vreeswijk, CEO of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire including Visit Nottinghamshire, said:

“This year’s awards are a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the incredible dedication, creativity, and resilience of the people and businesses driving our tourism sector forward. The landmark collaboration between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire reflects the strength of the LVEP’s regional partnerships in showcasing the East Midlands as a world-class visitor destination. With the support of the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), these awards underline the vital contribution of tourism to our local economy, with Nottinghamshire alone generating £2.36bn annually. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and are incredibly grateful to our members and sponsors for their commitment to supporting this celebration of tourism excellence. Their contributions help us highlight the remarkable achievements of our region, and we encourage everyone to secure their tickets early to be part of what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Thanks to the sponsors of the Nottinghamshire Tourism awards, EMCCA and Nottingham Venues.”

The 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards are sponsored by EV charging specialists VoltShare and Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, who are designing and handcrafting luxury bespoke awards for all Gold winners.

The 2025 Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards are sponsored by the North Notts BID, East Midlands Airport, Luisa’s Vegan Chocolates, Mirra Mirra and Fancy Entertainment; many of whom will be demonstrating their products and services on the evening. The drinks reception is additionally sponsored by the ceremony venue, Nottingham Venues.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards and the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards. With a limited number of packages available, sponsors will have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on their brand before, during and after the high-profile awards night. Sponsors will also feature in related marketing and promotional materials, with category and headline sponsorship packages available to suit a range of budgets.

For more details on the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.visitpeakdistrict.com/industry/events/category/tourism-awards.

For more details on the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/nottinghamshire-tourism-awards.