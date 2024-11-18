Councillor proud of “what a great town Chesterfield is”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cllr Ed Fordham, has spoken out about his pride at what a great Town Chesterfield is after he found knitted clothes being given away in town.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Cllr Fordham said: “Monday was an especially cold morning with temperatures at minus one, and it was the day after the Christmas Lights Switch-on. I was in town early for some work and saw a parcel on one of the public benches.

“As someone closely involved in the scheme of The Secret Library of Books (Chesterfield Branch) I was curious to see what the parcel was. We already leave our books out and about around for people to find and take home, so you can imagine my delight to see the scarf.”

The hand knitted scarf was in a sealed plastic bag with the message “I am not lost, I was handmade for you. If you are cold and need me please take me” and followed by a smiley face.

The bagged scarf was left early Monday morning near Fred’s Haberdashers on West Bars

“It’s small gestures like this that turn the town into a community, where people care for each other and look out for those less fortunate. I want to send a huge thank you to the person who knitted the scarf.

Cllr Fordham continued: “if anyone has any spare winter garments they don’t need please do get in touch as we have a number of families and individuals who need help and assistance to stay warm this winter. Further, anyone who is able to, can leave money at The Cheese Factor at the Market Hall and the provide hot drinks and food for those who really need it and can’t afford it otherwise. What a great town and a real community - thank you.”