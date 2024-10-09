Councillor launches Christmas card design competition

Cllr Ed Fordham with Sparky the Husky

Local Chesterfield councillor, Ed Fordham, has invited anyone under the age of 16 to design a Christmas Card for 2024 - but this design has a twist. He stipulates that whilst it should be Christmassy - it has to include at least 1 dog in the design as he is so closely involved with Dog Friendly Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed says "I’m an elected local councillor - as well as acting as convenor of the Dog Friendly Chesterfield campaign.

"I’m wanting a Christmas card for my use as a local councillor (I sit as a Liberal Democrat councillor in the County Council) and wondered if we might have a competition in the town to draw a design."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the rules:You have to be under 16It must feature at least 1 dogIt should feel seasonalDrawings of Christmas trees and baubles are encouraged You should use a piece of A4 white paper It can be in colour or black an white The deadline is Thursday 31st October.

Entrants should put their name, age and school on the back of the drawing and deliver it to Ed no later then the end of this month. If you drop the entry in a large envelope to protect the drawing through my door at 3 Gladstone Road, Chesterfield, S40 4TE. Please make sure you have given your contact address and phone number on the envelope itself so Ed can contact all those who enter.

Cllr Fordham will, with colleagues, judge the entrants and the winners will receive a voucher for a local pet store and will get copies of the printed cards as well.

Ed ends his appeal for entrants saying "I wanted to include dogs in the design as at Christmas it's the whole family gathering round - and for me my pet dog Sparky the Husky is very much a part of my family".