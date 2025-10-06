Councillor John McCabe awarded Freeman of the Borough posthumously

The late Councillor John McCabe, Amber Valley’s longest-serving councillor, has been posthumously awarded the borough’s highest civic honour in recognition of nearly four decades of dedicated service.

The title of Freeman of the Borough is the most prestigious honour the Council can bestow on a former councillor, given only to those who have made an exceptional and lasting contribution to public life.

In Amber Valley it has only been awarded on five occasions in the Council’s history, reflecting the truly exceptional nature of the accolade.

The title of Freeman of the Borough is one of the oldest civic traditions in local government. Its posthumous award to Councillor McCabe reflects not only his exceptional record of service, but also the deep respect in which he was held across the borough.

Pictured (left to right): Amber Valley Mayoress Jen Gdula, Charlie Harper, Elaine McCabe, Amber Valley Mayor Councillor Steve Marshall-Clarke, and Sian Harper with Ted Harper.

Councillor McCabe, who passed away in March this year, was first elected in 1986 and went on to represent his lifelong ward of Somercotes with unwavering commitment for nearly 40 years. He held a number of key roles, most recently as Cabinet Member for Communities and Street Pride. His experience and long service made him a respected voice in the council chamber and across the community.

Paying tribute, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of the Council, said: “John gave his life to public service and to the people of Somercotes and Amber Valley.

“He was a tireless advocate for his community and always put residents first. His contribution for nearly 40 years has been immense and his impact will be felt for many years to come.

“It is fitting that we honour his memory with the title of Freeman of the Borough, the highest recognition we can bestow. It is a lasting tribute to his dedication, his achievements and the respect in which he was held by all who knew him.

Pictured: the late Councillor John McCabe.

“The Council is deeply grateful for his decades of dedicated service and the difference he made to the lives of so many people across Amber Valley, and we offer our sincere thanks to his family for sharing so much of his time with us.”

The decision to confer the honour was made at a special meeting of the Council on Wednesday 24 September at Ripley Town Hall. A framed Freedom Scroll bearing the Council’s seal was formally presented to his wife, Elaine McCabe, and his daughter, Sian Harper. The Council was deeply honoured to also welcome his son-in-law, Charlie Harper, and grandson, Ted Harper, who joined them as they accepted the award on his behalf.

His name will now be added to the small and distinguished list of former councillors to have received the title - a lasting record of his service and contribution to Amber Valley.