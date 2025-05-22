Council welcomes new chair for 2025-2026 civic year
Speaking at the Annual Council on May 19, Councillor Lee Hartshorne said: "I must admit, I never expected or imagined ascending to this role of the council. In part this is due to the untimely passing of Councillor Gerry Morley.
"Gerry had a long history of service on this council representing his hometown of Clay Cross for many years. Following his passing, Councillor Christine Smith stepped up from her role as vice chair to the role of chair, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Christine rising to the task and congratulate her on a successful year."
Outgoing chair - Councillor Christine Smith - raised a total of £1519.25, committing the money to local community groups, following through the late Councillor Gerry Morleys wishes.
Lee is very proud and honoured to be made Chair of North East Derbyshire District Council. He first got elected to the District Council in 2019 and represents Grassmoor Ward
Lee is committed to representing and helping the people of North East Derbyshire in any way that he can.
It was also announced that Graham Baxter MBE would remain in the role of Vice Chair. Graham Baxter MBE has a long history with North East Derbyshire serving as a councillor for many years.