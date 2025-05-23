Council tenants in Chesterfield urged to have their say on housing services

Council tenants in Chesterfield are being encouraged to have their say and help shape housing services - and they could be in with the chance to win one of four £50 Love2Shop vouchers for taking part.

As part of the Tenant Satisfaction Measures, introduced by Government in 2023, Chesterfield Borough Council will be inviting a random sample of council tenants to complete a tenant satisfaction survey throughout the year - designed to get honest feedback and help the council’s housing service to identify any areas for improvement to ensure the service meets the needs of tenants.

The council is required to collect and share data on how it is doing at completing repairs, keeping homes safe, and managing anti-social behaviour.

The first copies of the survey will be issued to a sample of 3500 tenants from the middle of May onwards and should be completed and returned to the council by Monday 7 July.

Anyone who is named on a tenancy agreement for one of our properties may receive a survey.

Tenants who receive the survey will have the option to complete a paper form or will be given a code to access it online at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/housing/council-tenants/tenant-satisfaction-measures

Everyone who returns a completed survey can choose if they would like to be entered into a prize draw, where they will be in with the chance of winning one of four £50 Love2Shop High Street shopping vouchers.

Further surveying will continue throughout the year, so tenants may receive a letter inviting them to take part at a later date.

Results for the 2024/25 Tenant Satisfaction Measures survey will be published on the council’s website at the end of June.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We always want to hear from our tenants, and we really value their views and feedback. This survey provides another opportunity for them to have their say, help shape our services and let us know how we can make improvements where needed.

“If you receive a letter inviting you to take part, please ensure that you take the time to complete the survey and return it to us by the deadline. By completing a survey, you will help us understand where we are doing well as your landlord and where we need to improve.”

All answers will be treated in the strictest confidence and will only be used to monitor the quality of the housing service provided by Chesterfield Borough Council.