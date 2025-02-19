Council Leader’s ‘free advertising’ offer

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates has outlined her commitment to helping businesses and community groups in the area by offering them free advertising on the authority’s digital screens.

The Council has screens in its four town centres and a video wall in its main headquarters that show videos and displays advertisements on a rolling basis.

Businesses or community groups who are located within the district boundaries are eligible to receive free advertising on the screens and Councillor Yates wants them to come forward and take advantage of the offer to help promote them and boost their trade.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates said, “It is often said that you don’t get anything for free in this life. Well, we are proving that point wrong by giving our local businesses and community groups the chance to advertise on our digital screens for free. There is no catch, no hidden agenda and nothing to pay. We just want to help promote them.

Digital display screen in Bolsover

“When I came into the job, one of my priorities was to do as much as I could to help our local businesses and community groups. We have a lot of small to medium sized businesses and hundreds of community groups, who quite often cannot afford to advertise due to the high costs and continuing with this free offer is one way of doing this.”

Business and groups currently taking advantage of the advertising offer including local charities, B&Bs, public houses and dog walking businesses.

If you are a business or community group located in Bolsover District and are interested in taking up this offer, then please contact Scott Chambers on 01246 242323 or email [email protected]