Council considers future options for design services

The future of Derbyshire County Council funding for discretionary design services is due to be discussed by Cabinet following a public consultation.

On Thursday, December 5, Cabinet will be asked to consider the outcome of the eight-week consultation into the future options for design services for Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs) and agree next steps.

The Government provides funding to district and borough councils for DFGs to fund adaptations to support eligible children and adults with disabilities to live independently in their own home. These range from stairlifts and level access showers to more complex adaptations such as extensions.

Part of the work of the county council’s disability design team does is discretionary and supports the delivery of the DFG scheme, which is administered by the county’s district and borough councils. However, the discretionary architectural, design and procurement work provided by the team is not currently fully charged to the district and borough councils the council supports.

The design team also carries out the same design service for statutory work the county council must legally undertake, following a determination of eligibility, for projects such as major adaptations.

On Thursday, Cabinet members will hear of the continued financial challenges faced by the authority, including rising costs and increased demand for social care. This means the council is having to look at all areas of spending, particularly services it doesn’t legally have to deliver – known as discretionary spending – so it can continue to help those who need support most.

The team does discretionary architectural, design and procurement work on behalf of six borough councils, with High Peak and South Derbyshire undertaking their own.

In July, Cabinet agreed to consult on three options for the future delivery of design services for DFGs and, following feedback, members are now being asked to agree to:

· No longer fund the discretionary element of the service provided by the council’s disability design team.

· Reduce the size of the design team which will continue to do the work the council has a legal duty to carry out and projects already in transition until 31 March 2026, with continuing funding in place for these projects thereafter.

Cabinet are also being asked to note that:

· The council would write to the six district and boroughs affected, giving formal notice of the county council’s intention to discontinue funding the discretionary activity provided by the disability design team for DFG projects from 31 March 2025.

· A further report, seeking approval to publicly consult on a new adaptations funding policy, will be brought before them in the new year.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “Demand for social services is increasing and with the budgetary pressures we’re facing, we’re having to look at how best we can continue to support those who need us most.

“Historically, the council has funded and managed much of this design and procurement work which has been undertaken by the council’s disability design team in property services.

“This design service has been funded at the discretion of the council - it isn’t a statutory requirement for the council to support the DFG grant scheme.

“If the recommendations are agreed, people in receipt of a DFG who are currently being supported by the design team would not be affected by any changes and we would support them through the transition.

“We would also continue to support people who, through a social care assessment, have been identified as eligible for statutory support.”

Councillor Hoy added: “We have liaised closely with our district and borough partners and listened to the feedback during the consultation which has helped shape our new proposals.”

The full report can be seen on the council’s website Design services for Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs) Consultation Response and Recommendations for the Future.