Could you help the 1st Gresley Scout Group?

The 1st Gresley Scout Group are looking to open a Squirrels section (for boys and girls aged 4 to 6).

The Group already cater for children and young people aged 6 to 14. They have two Beaver Colonies (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), two Cub Packs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and two Scout Troops (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). The Group are now looking to open their first Squirrels Drey.

Some of the activity badges the Squirrels can earn include, Be Active, Brilliant Bulder, Exciting Experiments, Explore Outdoors, Go Wild, Local Superhero and Super Chef. Meetings will last about an hour and will usually include a song, a story, a couple of games and an activity.

Group Lead Volunteer Daniel Barnes said, “Children joining Squirrels will get the opportunity to try new activities, make friends and have lots of fun.” He added, “We plan to launch the Squirrels Drey and are looking for volunteers to help run the section.” For further information about your son or daughter joining, or becoming a volunteer, please contact [email protected]