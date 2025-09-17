Could you be in the market for being a Support Dogs puppy socialiser?

Browsing through Chesterfield Market, Kevin McAllister looks like any other stallholder.

But his stall, that sells clothes, shoes and bric-a-brac alongside crafts made by wife Pauline is not like any other.

In the past two years, sales from the goods have raised £8,000 for the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity. He wants to raise more money to fund more pups for the organisation to turn into life-changing assistance dogs.

This fantastic good cause provides and trains specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Kevin and Pauline McAllister (right) with fellow Support Dogs volunteers (from left) Linda Salisbury, Craig Hodgson and Katie Sully with Support Dogs pup Garry

Kevin, 74 and Pauline, 72, who live in Newbold, Chesterfield, have been volunteer puppy socialisers since 2020, looking after the charity’s pups for their first year before they go into full-time training.

They credit the puppies with helping them survive the pandemic and getting though Kevin’s illness after he suffered a heart attack in 2021.

Former charge Gordon has gone on to be a disability assistance dog, Mandy is now an autism assistance dog, Bertie has had a match on the charity’s autism programme and 10-month-old pup Abbey is currently living with the couple.

Kevin originally set up his stall two years ago to help raise funds for the charity, which relies heavily on voluntary donations.

Support Dogs pup Abbey who is currently being looked after by the McAllisters

He pays £20 a week out of his own pocket to pitch up in the area in front of Primark or the one near the Market pub, selling his wares while also raising awareness about Support Dogs.

Kevin has also taken puppies in his charge along to Denefields Court, a retirement housing complex for the over-55s in Matlock, where he is a support worker.

He said: “We’ve already handed £8,000 over to Support Dogs. We’ve looked after five pups and we want to buy five for the charity.

“Running a stall is something I’ve always fancied. The craic’s good and we all help each other out. People have been amazing and really supportive. We had £30 in donations within half an hour of setting up on the day we had a Support Dogs-branded gazebo up outside the old Wilko’s.

Autism assistance dog Mandy is supporting young partner Alessa in Derby - following a fantastic start from Kevin and Pauline

“We talk to people about the incredible work of Support Dogs. I would love to know how many people in Chesterfield have taken on board the information. Support Dogs is desperate for puppy socialisers, which is very sad.”

Pauline added: “It’s a really good market town, so we thought ‘why not?’ There’s great camaraderie.”

She said word had got around and stock for the stall is donated to them free of charge.

But Abbey will be their last Support Dogs pup, as Pauline can no longer walk far due to hip problems.

Disability assistance dog Gordon helps his human, Amanda Radforth in Dewsbury, after a cracking first year spent with the McAllisters

Support Dogs is appealing for puppy socialisers. They need to live within reasonable distance of Support Dogs’ centre in Sheffield and have an enclosed garden and the time to dedicate to a pup’s needs.

To find out more about becoming a puppy socialiser, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk/puppy-socialiser or call 0114 2617800.