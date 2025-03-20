Connecting jobseekers with employers in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Jobs Fair

Local people are invited to come along to a free recruitment event taking place in Chesterfield next month.

Hosted by Chesterfield Borough Council, the event will take place at the Town Hall on 3 April from 10am to 12pm and everyone is welcome to attend with no booking required.

A range of businesses with be in attendance including The Royal Navy, Jackson Civil Engineering and Stepnell who currently have a site manager and cleaner role vacancies working on construction projects based in Chesterfield.

If you are looking to change jobs, want to change careers or are considering apprenticeship opportunities, this event will allow you to speak directly to employers and ask any questions you may have.

The previous event, that took place in September last year, saw more than 150 people attend with many learning more about jobs available in Chesterfield and surrounding areas at that time.

Councillor Tricia Gilby leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “These informal recruitment events bring together a variety of businesses and training providers to help ensure that everyone can access the support they need to either get a new role or get back into the workplace.

“Our recruitment events attract a large audience of people looking for work and are free to attend, so I’d encourage anyone looking for a new opportunity to join us to learn more about what employers have to offer in the local area.”

More information about the event can be found on the Chesterfield Borough Council website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/events/jobs-fair