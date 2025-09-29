Community rallies to fundraise for village sports club

The Barton-under-Needwood community and surrounding areas have pulled together to fundraise over £35,000 for the village’s much-loved sports club.

Holland Sports Club, offers football, rugby, cricket, tennis and tug of war, alongside multiple social events, and is in urgent need of repair in order to keep its doors open.

“The clubhouse is in a desperate situation,” said fundraising lead, Jodie Hargreaves. “The support from the community has been overwhelming and we couldn’t have raised this much so far without everyone’s help. Every penny counts!”

Residents, businesses and schools have been supporting the fundraising efforts, which started in January, in an array of creative and meaningful ways.

The Apple Tree fundraising for Holland Sports Club

“This mission has become about more than raising money,” Jodie continued. “It’s about building excitement, bringing everyone together and feeling really proud of where we live and what we can all achieve as a community.”

In July, football coach and vice-chairman of Barton Rovers at Holland Sports Club, Jase Rollins, 46, ran 120 miles around Barton over three days - the symbolic distance between the Sports Club and Wembley Stadium. His challenge raised over £10,000 and more than 100 children joined him around the Sports Club fields, during a daily ‘Children’s Hour’. As part of this event every class at Thomas Russell Infants School completed their own 120-sponsored-activity challenge raising over £465. Posters designed by the children lined the village streets to spur Jase on.

At Barton Marina, Poms, hosted Jase’s finish-line BBQ and donated profits of £550. The Red Carpet Cinema, has been showing classics during monthly charity screenings, raising £6,000 so far towards their personal goal of £15,000. Upcoming films include Les Misérables, Love Actually and The Full Monty.

The Apple Tree Coffee Lounge has donated proceeds from all cakes sold on Friday mornings, raising £600 to date. Owners, Andy Russell and Esther Howes, are delighted to support the cause. Esther said “As a local business of 18 years, we have both raised children in the village, who still love everything the sports club has to offer.

Red Carpet Cinema Charity Screenings

“We are very honoured and privileged to have such a thriving and welcoming community hub available in the village for everyone to access.”

Along Barton’s Main Street, The Three Horseshoes has been selling cake pops, raising £70, The Two Pigs added opt-in donations on their monthly menu taster evenings, the Beauty Boutique has given 10% from Friday facials, while The Middle Bell and the Shoulder of Mutton have hosted collection tins and The Skinny Kitten has donated £1 from every Saturday breakfast.

An online auction event run by St James’ Church raised £700 by selling 30 3D-printed replicas of the ‘Barton Bunny’, with the top bid bringing in £200. Local knitters from the Church also created Barton Rovers and Barton Rugby teddies for the village ‘Teddy Festival’ tombola, raising £218. A village Preloved Sale added £55, and two young entrepreneurs aged just five and seven raised £100 by selling homemade cakes and jam on their driveway.

Alongside the community efforts the fundraising team are looking to secure funding through grants, charities and business sponsorship. The plan is for the building work to begin in April 2026 with the refurbished club launching in September 2026, in time for the rugby and football seasons. The new modern sports facility will include multiple changing rooms, a physio room, meeting space, large café/bar and a state-of-the-art gym, ensuring it serves both the sporting and wider community for generations to come.

Jase’s fundraising run at Holland Sports Club

The fundraising efforts continue with multiple events set to take place including, A Night at the Musicals at St James’s Church on 18th October and the Big Barton Ball at Alrewas Hayes on 22nd November.

Jase Rollins said “For me these events are about making everyone feel part of the campaign and the club, which is a focal point for the village. It brings people of all ages and backgrounds together and most important of all it creates a sense of belonging.

“We’re all stepping up because it needs our help and every donation and event helps to bring the vision of a new, modern sports facility to life.”