Community of Christ Church in Clay Cross partners with Renewafuel to lead the charge towards net zero

The Community of Christ Church in Clay Cross has taken a significant step towards sustainability by installing solar panels provided by Renewafuel, marking the beginning of a nationwide campaign to help churches across the UK achieve their net-zero targets.

This partnership not only supports the church’s environmental goals but also helps reduce energy bills, allowing the church to invest even more in its vital community services. This project was supported by NE Derbyshire District Council’s Low Carbon Challenge Fund being delivered as part of the UK Government funded £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal

Supporting the Local Community

The Community of Christ Church has long been a cornerstone of the Clay Cross community, renowned for its Beans on Toast scheme. This initiative has fed hundreds of individuals and families, offering warmth and sustenance during tough times. Alongside this, their Beanstill events provide free tea, coffee, biscuits, and, of course, beans on toast, ensuring that no one in their local community goes hungry.

But the church’s mission doesn’t end with food. They extend a welcoming hand to children, young people, and adults, creating a safe, fun, and inclusive environment. Visitors frequently share how their experiences at the church have been marked by kindness, compassion, and a sense of belonging.

Leading by Example: The Path to Net Zero

The decision to partner with Renewafuel underscores the church’s commitment to a sustainable future. By integrating solar energy into their facilities, the Community of Christ Church is setting an example for other places of worship across the UK. The installation of solar panels will significantly lower the church’s carbon footprint whilst reducing energy costs, enabling more funds to be allocated to their community programmes.

As part of Renewafuel’s broader mission to support green energy transitions, this project demonstrates how renewable energy can be accessible to organisations of all sizes, including local churches. The collaboration highlights the importance of aligning environmental sustainability with community development.

Renewafuel: Driving Change Across the UK

Based in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, Renewafuel has become a trusted name in renewable energy solutions, offering expertise in solar, battery storage, and energy efficiency. Accredited by MCS, NICEIC, EPVS, and HIES, the company is well-equipped to support churches, businesses, and homeowners in achieving their sustainability goals.

"Helping the Community of Christ Church in Clay Cross take this step towards net zero is just the beginning," said Kelly Wiltshire , Renewafuel’s CEO. "We’re proud to be part of this nationwide campaign to empower churches to lead the way in sustainability, whilst continuing to serve their communities."

A Brighter Future for All

The Community of Christ Church’s solar-powered future is an inspiring example of how sustainability and community care can go hand in hand. By reducing their energy costs and embracing green technology, the church ensures that their vital community programmes, like Beans on Toast and Beanstill, will continue to thrive.

For more information about the Community of Christ Church and its services, visit their Facebook page. To learn more about how Renewafuel is supporting organisations across the UK, visit www.renewafuel.co.uk.