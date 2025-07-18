Community investment as 3G pitch comes to Clay Cross
A 3G pitch is a modern, all-weather pitch which not only enhances opportunities for year-round football training and matches but will also strengthens community cohesion, supports youth development, and promote healthier lifestyles.
The project is funded by NEDDC, Football Foundation, The FA and the Premier League, with contributions also received from New Tupton Ivanhoe FC, Pilsley FC, Ashover JFC and Clay Cross Bulldogs.
Work is expected to complete in January 2026. Demand for the pitch is already high but is you are interested in hiring the facility, please register you interest by emailing [email protected]
In delivering such a facility, there will be increased construction traffic along the road at the side of Clay Cross Active for a period of time. We apologies for the inconvenience this may cause, and we really appreciate your patience and cooperation.
Cllr Kathy Rouse, Cabinet Member for Leisure at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “We are passionate about supporting our local communities and providing services and facilities that provide a fantastic platform for exercise or even developing a future Millie Bright – these are the grassroots opportunities that make a difference to local clubs and this is set to be another great addition to what is a hugely successful community leisure offer at Clay Cross Active.”