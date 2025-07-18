Community investment as 3G pitch comes to Clay Cross

User (UGC) Submitted

North East Derbyshire District Council will begin construction for the new 3G pitch on Monday 21st July which will be located behind the newly built Clay Cross Active, providing more facilities for Clay Cross and surrounding areas and continues the investment in high quality community leisure facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3G pitch is a modern, all-weather pitch which not only enhances opportunities for year-round football training and matches but will also strengthens community cohesion, supports youth development, and promote healthier lifestyles.

The project is funded by NEDDC, Football Foundation, The FA and the Premier League, with contributions also received from New Tupton Ivanhoe FC, Pilsley FC, Ashover JFC and Clay Cross Bulldogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is expected to complete in January 2026. Demand for the pitch is already high but is you are interested in hiring the facility, please register you interest by emailing [email protected]

In delivering such a facility, there will be increased construction traffic along the road at the side of Clay Cross Active for a period of time. We apologies for the inconvenience this may cause, and we really appreciate your patience and cooperation.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, Cabinet Member for Leisure at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “We are passionate about supporting our local communities and providing services and facilities that provide a fantastic platform for exercise or even developing a future Millie Bright – these are the grassroots opportunities that make a difference to local clubs and this is set to be another great addition to what is a hugely successful community leisure offer at Clay Cross Active.”