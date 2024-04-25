Community gets on board with Belper Station artwork

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mosaic was created by more than 50 local people across 15 workshops, led by local artist Richard Bett and supported by Belper Station gardening volunteers and East Midlands Railway. Each participant worked on an A4 section of the overall design to make an impressive 4m wide mosaic which proudly welcomes passengers into Belper.

The artwork is made with offcuts of DecoMark, normally used to make road markings and is an innovative way of using pieces of this durable product that would otherwise have ended up in landfill. It replaces a previous artwork by Belper artist Christine Thomas and is closely based on her design to honour her original idea.

Artist Richard Bett, said “I’m so pleased to have saved the site of the original artwork and this re-interpretation will be there for a long time using these more durable materials. It has been so enjoyable to have involved the local community who have worked together with all their different skills to create this work.”

Belper Mosaic launch with artist and volunteers who created the artwork and funding representatives

The first phase of the installation of the mosaic was completed last autumn and the final touches completed earlier this year, and the official unveiling took place on Thursday 25 April. At the unveiling event, many of the volunteers who made a piece of the artwork joined artist Richard Bett and representatives from Belper Town Council, Community Rail Network, Derbyshire County Council, Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership and East Midlands Railway, who provided funding for the project.

Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, Chair of Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership Officer said “It’s great to see such a colourful and unique piece of community art. We are very grateful to all the participants, funders and partners involved in the project.”

Paul Webster, Regions Support Manager at Community Rail Network said "We are really pleased to see the new mural now in place at the station and greeting visitors to Belper. Railway stations play an important part of life within their community, so the enthusiasm and creativity of people from the town, who care about their station and the welcome it gives is very satisfying and a project we are happy to have been able to fund."

