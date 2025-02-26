Community Fund grant of £8,775 allows farm to branch out with new orchard

A community farm in Derbyshire is looking to branch out its offering with the planting of a new orchard, thanks to a grant from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Located on a three-acre farm in Draycott, Derby, The Haven CIC is a community farm that aims to create a connection between people and nature, promoting their mental, physical and societal well-being, with visitors given the chance to experience animal care, sustainable gardening practices and outdoor activities.

The team works closely with at-risk youth, providing alternative educational programs and connecting with the wider community by hosting regular workshops, meetups, and events, encouraging people of all ages to participate in its projects.

The £8,775 grant will be used to acquire native British fruit trees – including apple, pear, and plum – which will provide free access to organic fruit, helping to improve food security and promote healthier eating habits. The orchard will also serve as a space for educational activities, including forest school classes and sustainable farming workshops to teach participants about environmental stewardship, food production and self-sufficiency.

The creation of the orchard builds on The Haven’s existing offering which includes animal care, converted learning spaces for activities focused on personal and social growth, and community allotment gardening. The community gardens have previously produced enough organically-grown fruit and vegetables for all visitors to the farm to take some home with them for free.

Jonathon Goodman Director at Island Community Haven CIC, said: “We’re really grateful to the Community Fund for this grant. Our mission is to cultivate a connection with nature and empower people to improve their overall well-being and the new orchard will open up a world of new opportunities.

“The orchard will also help to support families who are struggling to afford fresh produce due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, reducing their reliance on processed or less nutritious foods and food banks”

“We want all of our programs to be inclusive so we offer free or affordable participation to ensure that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, can benefit from the mental, physical, and nutritional advantages of our farm.”

The project will see The Haven build on its existing rainwater harvesting system – which can currently store up to 6,000 litres – with additional installation of a new collection system specifically to irrigate the fruit trees. This will also provide a learning opportunity to teach visitors about the importance of water conservation and sustainable water practices.

Sue Heyes, Severn Community Fund Officer, said: “The Haven is such a fantastic resource for the local community, with a real drive to help support as many people in the area as possible through their wide range of activities and learning opportunities.

“We’re really pleased that our panel selected The Haven to receive this funding and we’re looking forward to an opportunity to come back to pay them a visit and see how things are going once the trees have had time to bed in.”

To find out more about the Severn Trent Community Fund, visit stwater.co.uk and search for Community Fund.