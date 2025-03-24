Community football kicks off

Derbyshire Community Football Club is more than just a football club – we're a community-driven charity using the power of football to make a positive impact.

Through our monthly charity matches, we raise funds and awareness for crucial local causes, bringing people together and creating meaningful change.

We will host games across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire. Some of the grounds we have previously played at and have agreed to host other events are: Alfreton Town, Staveley Miners Welfare FC, Dronfield Town, Ollerton Town, Pinxton FC, Ilkeston Town and more.

Among the charities being supported in 2025 are: Laurens Legacy, Cruse, Andys Man Club, StandTo, Autism East Midlands and more!

Derbyshire Community FC Emblem

Our opening game will take place on Sunday, March 30th at Alfreton Town's Impact Arena against Sands United - Derby with all money raised in memory of Winnie Louise Grundy.

The gates open at 1pm and the game kicks off at 2pm with free entry for all and there is over £1000 worth of prizes available from a raffle that will be drawn post-match in the clubhouse.

If you can't make it to the game but would still like to donate, there is a Go Fund Me page set up in Winnie's name: www.gofundme.com/f/winnies-journey-celebration

If you would like to be a part of something special, there are still sponsorship opportunities within Derbyshire Community FC. Please e-mail: [email protected] for more information.