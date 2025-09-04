Community boost at Long Eaton library

Long Eaton Library is announcing an exciting new initiative designed to bring the local community together and foster new opportunities for connection and creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to a successful bid to the East Midlands Airport Community Funding group, the Derbyshire County Council library has secured £2,000 to launch a community café right at the heart of the branch.

The new café will serve as a welcoming space for everyone in the community. Whether visitors are looking for a friendly chat, a place to relax, or an opportunity to get involved in local activities, the café is set to become a vibrant hub for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library staff are working closely with local residents to establish a Friends of the Library group. This group will play a key role in supporting the café and shaping future activities. All income generated from the café will be reinvested by the Friends group to fund further community-based events and initiatives.

Your World

People interested in learning more or getting involved can go along to an open meeting at Long Eaton Library in Tamworth Road on Friday 12 September at 2.30pm.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, Councillor Dawn Abbott said: “This meeting is an opportunity for people to discover the aims of the Friends of the Library group and explore how they can contribute, if they want to. Whether people are keen to volunteer, share ideas, or simply support the café, their involvement will be very welcome.”

To kick things off, the library is launching a series of free ‘Crafternoons’ in conjunction with the café. These relaxed, creative sessions are open to all and offer a great way to meet new people and try something different. Here’s what’s on offer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesdays: jigsaws

Wednesdays: mindful colouring

Thursdays: knit and natter

All activities are designed to be accessible and enjoyable, providing a gentle introduction to the library and the community café experience.

Initially, the café will offer teas, coffees, and biscuits. There will be a small charge for refreshments, helping to support the running of the café and future activities. At this stage, there are no plans to expand the menu, but suggestions are always welcome as the project develops.

As the Friends of the Library group becomes more established, the library hopes hope to see new ideas and activities emerge from within the community itself. In the early stages, library staff will be on hand to help get things started, but the long-term vision is for the group to take the lead in shaping the café and its offerings.

Whether residents are interested in joining the Friends group, attending Crafternoons, or simply enjoying a cup of tea, Long Eaton Library invites them to be part of this exciting new chapter.

For more information or to express an interest, please visit Long Eaton Library or attend the open meeting on Friday, September 12 at 2.30pm.