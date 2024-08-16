Clock ticking for Morley to avert pylon invasion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The village of Morley sits on the edge of Derbyshire’s Peak District and provides a unique and spectacular viewpoint, with views stretching out over the Peak District and Derwent Valley World Heritage sites.

Morley relies on agriculture and tourism as its main income sources. Many large working farms operate within the parish and the scenic setting of Morley Hayes hotel and golf course draws thousands of visitors throughout the year, whilst employing local residents. With its rolling fields, open valleys, ancient woodlands, a nature reserve and several sites of archaeological and historical significance, Morley is undoubtedly an area of outstanding natural beauty; it features a broad network of public footpaths and is also home to migrating birds, wild deer and several endangered species.

Residents have therefore been blindsided to receive news that National Grid plans to install 50 metre-tall ‘mega pylons’ carrying 400 kilovolt overhead lines through the parish as part of ‘The Great Grid Upgrade’ which will include many miles of these extra-large pylons and lines running across UK counties.

National Grid has sent Morley residents information about the proposed pylon route, along with an opportunity to provide feedback via a consultation form. At present, one of the proposed routes would almost completely encircle the parish with some 75% of residents having pylons located within 250m of their homes, with many having them much closer. The community feels that the current proposals place an unfair and disproportionate burden on the area. They are therefore seeking to have meaningful dialogue with National Grid, so that they can help influence a more collaborative and solution driven outcome that more fairly represents and addresses the concerns of the Morley community.

50-metre pylons

Parish council members Duncan McIntyre and Kath Hardman have discovered that many residents have not received any information and are therefore unaware of the plans. The two are now on a mission to ensure the whole community is called to action to provide feedback on the proposed route.

‘We understand the need for the network to be upgraded, but the sheer scale of these fifty metre pylons is completely disproportionate to the land here’. says McIntyre. ‘We have no tall buildings or large enough woodlands to mask such tall structures - so no matter where the location, they will be highly visible. One of our largest farms producing around a million litres of milk yearly is set to be dissected by the proposed route, which may force its closure. Tourism will also be very adversely affected with giant pylons and lines cutting through the rural landscape.’

‘Stop The Pylons Derbyshire’ has been rapidly set up by McIntyre and Hardman as a means to keep those connected to Facebook informed - and now has over 700 members - but with social media having limited reach within the community, they have also formed a volunteer group to help residents campaign and complete the consultation forms ahead of the National Grid deadline of September 17th 2024.

‘It’s critical that as many people as possible complete this form’ says Hardman. ‘It’s our only chance to get our voice heard and time is rapidly running out. Along with volunteers from our village, we are currently visiting every house in the village to make sure every resident is fully aware of the scale of these plans and the enormity of the pylons - and to help people complete the Feedback forms. We’re holding drop-in sessions where we can to assist people with their submission.’

Morley, Derbyshire

McIntyre and Hardman have also written to local parish councils affected by the proposed route, as well as holding presentations and attending ‘cross county’ meetings. They are rapidly realising however, that this mammoth task is one they simply cannot co-ordinate alone and that they must focus on Morley.

With Morley’s future under threat, residents are working together to protect their parish. As well as the ‘Stop The Pylons Derbyshire’ Facebook group, a website has been set up www.stopthepylons.co.uk A final community update and feedback session will be held on 10th September at Morley Hayes Golf Club. Information will also be made available at the Morley Show, held at Morley Retreat on Sunday 15th September.