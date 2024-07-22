Cleethorpes trip brings tide of memories for Chesterfield care home resident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rising tide of fond seaside memories washed over 87-year-old Gladys Boulderstone during a heart-warming trip to Cleethorpes.

The resident of Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close, in Chesterfield, was among several who made the much anticipated journey to the popular coastal town.

The group, including Audrey Allfree, 82, Wendy Sykes, 82, Violet Turner, 92, and Anita Renders, 66, enjoyed the sea air, seeing the donkeys on the beach, a visit to the arcade, and fish and chips at the award-winning Papas on Cleethorpes pier.

For Gladys, the trip was more than just a day out, but a poignant reminder of her happiest memories. She married her husband Tom in Scarborough and often took their children to Blackpool to watch the lights.

Holmewood Care Home residents and staff on a trip to Cleethorpes.

Prior to the trip, she had told carers at Holmewood Care Home she wished to visit the seaside again one day. She said: “I didn’t want to finish this day. What a beautiful day. Thank you so much.”

Corina Mihailici, activities coordinator at Holmewood Care Home, was one of the staff members who joined the ladies on the trip.

She said: “We sang “Oh I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside” all the way to Cleethorpes and arrived to beautiful views and the smell of fish.

“The walk around the sea was perfect, waving at the children, looking at the donkeys and having fun.

“The highlight of the day was enjoying traditional fish and chips at the renowned Papas restaurant. Everyone had a really lovely day out.”

Cathy Shaw, home manager at Holmewood Care Home, said: “We were delighted to be able to fulfil Glady’s wish to visit the seaside again, as well as the wishes of all those who wanted to take part in the trip.

“We believe in the powerful therapeutic effects of reminiscence and the importance of creating opportunities for our residents to revisit their cherished memories.

“It is important to make our residents’ later years as rich and enjoyable as possible and this trip brought a lot of joy to Gladys and the other ladies. Everyone is already looking forward to the next.”