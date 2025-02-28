Clean-up begins at Chesterfield property buried under mountain of waste for over six years

Residents on Edinburgh Road, Newbold, say the debris began growing “well before” the pandemic however over five years on it remains a blight on their health and safety. This week Derbyshire Times reported on the hideous eyesore after nearby householders came forward to highlight the rat-infested mess – which posed “significant environmental and safety risks”.

Photos taken before the clean-up, which began today (Friday) show what appears to be discarded cupboard doors, rubble and broken paving slabs, broken drawers, wardrobes, pallets and vehicle wheels stacked up in an ugly mess to the front and side of the house. However since workmen have arrived on-site bits of lawn are actually visible as the junk is organised before being removed.

Commenting on the ugly junk pile this week, Councillor Martin Stone of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We have received several complaints regarding waste at a privately owned property on Edinburgh Road. Our officers are looking into these complaints and are progressing enforcement action - it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Clean-up begins Chesterfield property has been buried under mountain of waste for over six years

Before the clean-up This photo - taken on Tuesday this week - shows discarded cupboard doors, rubble and broken paving slabs, broken drawers, wardrobes, pallets and vehicle wheels stacked up in an ugly mess

Clean-up begins The messy mound decreases as workmen begin clearing up