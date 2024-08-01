Clay Cross Mining Project partners with Cycling Without Age to capture mining memories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local heritage initiative has been utilising cycle ‘trishaws’ to gather historical insights from care home residents.

Eight residents from the local Old Vicarage Nursing Home had a tour of key historical sites around the Clay Cross area to help stimulate memories and ensure their mobility issues aren’t a barrier to participating in the initiative.

Cycling Without Age is a movement that uses specially designed trishaw bicycles to enable the elderly to participate in cycling activities safely, enhancing their connection to the community and the outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mining project is aiming to gather valuable oral histories from those who lived and worked in the Clay Cross mines during critical periods of industrial action and community change in the area and they want to ensure as many people as possible take part.

Care home residents tour mining-related sites in Clay Cross

The initiative is being funded by a £79,650 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and aimed at preserving the rich mining heritage of the Clay Cross area.

Karen Tait, Managing Director of the Hub in Clay Cross that is running the project, said: "By collaborating with Cycling Without Age, we are ensuring that even those who are less mobile can participate in retelling the story of our town’s industrious past. This partnership embodies our commitment to inclusivity in preserving history, ensuring that everyone’s story is heard."

The two-and-a-half-year project is exploring the lives and heritage of former miners, with their recordings turned into podcasts for the wider community to hear. It will pay particular attention to the cultural heritage associated with mining art and music. An exhibition and book from the research will also be produced. Thanks to National Lottery players, the project aims to deliver a number of activities linked to the local community.

Anyone interested in sharing their mining memories should contact Richard Godley on 07854 646742.

More information from www.thehubs45.co.uk or www.facebook.com/TheHubS45/