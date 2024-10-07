Classic car club members clock-up miles for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A classic car tour of the Peak District has clocked up nearly £800 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Organised by Great British Car Journey, members of the museum’s own car club took to the roads in 40 classic cars, one being nearly 100 years old, as part of the Perfect Peaks Tour.

As part of the event, Great British Car Club members donated a total of £767 to the national cancer charity.

Richard Usher, founder of the museum and prostate cancer survivor, organised and led the charity drive on a 90-mile road trip through the Peak District and Derbyshire.

Richard Usher with his 1969 MGB Roadster and Perfect Peaks Tour co pilot Buddy

Cars taking part included old and modern classics, from a 1926 Morris Cowley and 1934 Austin 10 to a 1988 Ford Escort and 2002 Volvo.

The classic car convoy left the Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate at 10am, touring through Chapel en le Frith, Youlgreave, the Goyt Valley and Leek before arriving back from 3pm onwards.

Driving his own 1969 MGB Roadster on the tour, Richard explained: “Thanks to marvellous medical intervention, like many men I have beaten off prostate cancer and am now cancer-free. I am delighted that our marvellous members were able to join us and help raise a significant sum for this most worthy cause.”

Anna Ellison, who joined the tour with her partner Damian Cliff in their 2021 Paddy Hopkirk Mini said: “It was a brilliant day on many roads I’d never been on before. One of the highlights was heading towards the Goyt Valley when a handsome stag crossed the road in front of us.”

The classic car tour created quite a stir during the day, with many members of the public taking to social media to comment.

Emily Williamson, founding guide at Pub Tours Ltd who witnessed the Perfect Peaks tour while out leading a pub tour on the day, commented on Facebook saying: “It was really lovely seeing all the cars travel through. We saw many driving past The Bull’s Head Hotel in Youlgreave whilst we were on our pub tour! It was fabulous to see how much you raised for such a worthy cause!”

Supporting those affected by prostate cancer, Prostate Cancer UK offers support to the 1 in 8 men who will experience this form of cancer.

Prostate cancer mainly affects men over 50, and your risk increases with age. Find more information about prostate cancer; signs, symptoms, and support and to make a donation visit: prostatecanceruk.org.

