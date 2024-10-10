Church Wilne Rotary Speaker Meeting: Steven Flinders, Stanton Works in Wartime
We were shown films produced around 1943, regaled with stories from the plant, all the more vivid, when Steven told us of his experiences being a young apprentice at the works. How health and safety provision for one thing has improved over the years.
Steven has given the talk many times over the years and we heard of those touching moments when audiences were thrilled to see clips of their mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles working at the site. Only now many years later were we granted an insight into the works.
There are a couple of websites which have some photos, similar to those presented alongside the video clips we were able to view.
