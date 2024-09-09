Church Wilne Rotary & Inner Wheel Clubs support the Draycott Village Scarecrow Festival
The Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club of Church Wilne entered two scarecrows in the Draycott Scarecrow Festival over the August bank holiday weekend.
Rtn Paul Fleming observed: “On reflection, our collective creatively can be best described as work in progress. It’s the taking part that counts apparently! All involved had a great time supporting this vibrant and very well organised Draycott Village community event”.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Secretary at: [email protected]
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.
