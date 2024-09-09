Church Wilne Rotary & Inner Wheel Clubs support the Draycott Village Scarecrow Festival

By John Cook
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 16:21 BST
The Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club of Church Wilne entered two scarecrows in the Draycott Scarecrow Festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

Rtn Paul Fleming observed: “On reflection, our collective creatively can be best described as work in progress. It’s the taking part that counts apparently! All involved had a great time supporting this vibrant and very well organised Draycott Village community event”.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at: [email protected]

Rotarian Dr John A Cook.

