Church Wilne Rotary: Donates £4,100 to Derby Breast Unit

Church Wilne Rotary Club & Duffield Squash Club members raise £4,100 for Derby Breast Unit, after taking part in a tough 800 mile Bike Ride across Spain.

A group of dedicated fundraisers have completed an incredible 800-mile bike ride across Spain, raising £4,100 for Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity, with every penny going to the Derby Breast Unit.

Duffield Squash Club member and keen cyclist, Andy Winfield, came up with the idea of raising funds. Soon, this grew into an ambitious 800-mile, group charity cycle across Spain, from Murcia to Santander.

With the backing of Church Wilne Rotary Club, seven Duffield Squash Club members and a support team of Rotarians set off from Murcia on their mammoth eight-day trip.

The Fundraisers

Each day, the team took on rides between 90 and 140 miles, in temperatures ranging from the high thirties to nearly freezing and achieved climbs of 6,000 feet and descents of 10,000 feet.

Andy and the team were keen to support the breast unit at The Royal Derby Hospital after seeing how the unit supports patients. "We were so excited to take on the challenge. Every mile we pedalled was to raise funds for the breast unit and that really inspired us to keep going through any difficult moments," said Andy.

The riders shared their support for the charity after seeing family and friends, affected by cancer, being cared for at the hospital. and raised an amazing £5,100 for the unit.

Nigel Roberts, Church Wilne Rotary Club member, supported the group during their trip. He said: "The team cycled 782 miles, climbed a whopping 48,677 feet and burnt 33,000 calories, all while creating amazing memories in support of our local hospital charity."

Rtn Nigel Roberts & President Nick Groves present donation to the Derby Breast Unit Team

Jill Matthews, Chief Officer at Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity, said: "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part and supported to make this trip such a success. It is only with the support of fundraisers like Andy, Martin and the rest of the team, that we can make a difference to the lives of patients and staff being cared for, and working in, our hospitals. I'd like to express my sincere thanks to each and every one of them for making time to support our charity in this way."

