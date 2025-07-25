Church Wilne Rotary Club & The Royal Oak Sponsor “The Chatterbox Baby & Toddlers Group” CPR Training.

£100 donation

Rtn’s Nigel Roberts and Martin Dowey attended a presentation given by Jack a first responder and trainer from East Midlands Ambulance Service on CPR.

The night was organised by “The Chatterbox Baby & Toddlers Group” and sponsored by Jean and Sally from the Royal Oak in Ockbrook. A cheque for £100 was presented.

The talk was extremely interesting and focused in on young adults and children covering CPR, choking, and the correct use of available Defibrillator equipment.

It was well supported by the young parents from the area and supported by Rotary following a recent presentation give to the Church Wilne Rotary Club.

Resuscitation in Progress

Thank you to all involved.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook