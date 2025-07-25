Church Wilne Rotary Club & The Royal Oak Sponsor “The Chatterbox Baby & Toddlers Group” CPR Training.
The night was organised by “The Chatterbox Baby & Toddlers Group” and sponsored by Jean and Sally from the Royal Oak in Ockbrook. A cheque for £100 was presented.
The talk was extremely interesting and focused in on young adults and children covering CPR, choking, and the correct use of available Defibrillator equipment.
It was well supported by the young parents from the area and supported by Rotary following a recent presentation give to the Church Wilne Rotary Club.
Thank you to all involved.
