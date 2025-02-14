Church Wilne Rotary Club – talk by Tammy Barnes Fraud Protection Officer Derby Constabulary

President Nick Groves & Tammy Barnes

The Rotary Club of Church Wilne recently welcomed Tammy Barnes to our speaker evening.

At the beginning of her talk, she asked “how many of you have been targeted by fraudsters?”. A few hands went up, by the end of the talk, we realised we had all been targeted, in various ways.

Fraud accounts for 41% of all reported crime and is the most under reported crime! The East Midlands receives 20 more cold calls than any other area. So we all need to be on our guard, to protect ourselves.

Beware of cold calls, unexpected emails or texts. If they place you under time pressure or sound too good to be true, they generally are a scam.

It is very important to use strong passwords, a different one for each account. Use three random words, making it difficult to guess, add some special characters to make it even stronger.

Tammy recommended we visit www.actionfraud.police.uk, it explains how to protect ourselves from fraud, if you suspect you have been a victim of fraud you can report it on the website, or telephone 0300 123 2040, alternatively a suspicious text should be forwarded to 7726, which spells SPAM on your keypad. A suspicious email should be forwarded to [email protected].

Rtn Dr John A Cook