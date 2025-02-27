Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening: Stephen Flinders talks about Catherine Comptons Diary

Steven Flinders & President Nick Groves

We welcomed Stephen to our speaker meeting, he gave a fascinating talk on the wife of George Crompton 1823 – 1897, Catherine Compton. He was a member of a very wealthy banking family, owned the Crompton & Evans Bank, which had many branches through Derbyshire. It later became part of Nat West.

They were married on the 1st August 1865 at St.Luke’s Church in Chelsea, London. They went on to have 11 children. Her diary gives an insight into the life of this wealthy family, they lived in various properties throughout London & Derbyshire. They enjoyed parties, tours of Europe, they were friends with Sir Joseph William Bazalgette, architect and builder of London’s sewers.

They owned Stanton Iron Works, four coal mines, schools, built a church in Hallam Fields.

Stephen is an excellent speaker, he kept us entranced throughout his talk.

Rtn Dr John A Cook