Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening: Stephen Flinders talks about Catherine Comptons Diary
They were married on the 1st August 1865 at St.Luke’s Church in Chelsea, London. They went on to have 11 children. Her diary gives an insight into the life of this wealthy family, they lived in various properties throughout London & Derbyshire. They enjoyed parties, tours of Europe, they were friends with Sir Joseph William Bazalgette, architect and builder of London’s sewers.
They owned Stanton Iron Works, four coal mines, schools, built a church in Hallam Fields.
Stephen is an excellent speaker, he kept us entranced throughout his talk.
